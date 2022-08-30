QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Showers clearing, high 82

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & cooler, high 80

Thursday: Sunny Sky, high 82

Friday: Cool morning, then mostly sunny & mild, high 84

Saturday: Sunny & warmer, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Tuesday!

More rain is on the way ahead of a sunny and cooler end to the workweek.

Rain showers will continue through the morning and early afternoon along and ahead of a cold front. As the front clears through this afternoon and evening, showers will gradually start to clear out. Because of the clouds and rain, highs will only reach the lower 80s, which is almost 10 degrees cooler than yesterday and right around normal for this time of year.

Overnight, cooler and drier air will continue to filter in. This will aid in clearing the clouds and dropping temperatures down to around 60 degrees.

High pressure will move in for the end of the week. This will add back in sunshine, and eventually a warming trend as well. Temperatures will stay a few degrees below normal and only reach the lower 80s on Thursday, then mid 80s on Friday.

A southerly breeze plus a mostly sunny sky on Saturday will help to boost highs into the mid to upper 80s. This will be followed by a weak cold front which will knock down temperatures to the low to mid 80s Sunday and Monday.

Have a great day!

-Liz