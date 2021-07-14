More muggy weather ahead of a break from showers & storms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Showers ending, light fog. Low around 70

Today: Isolated showers & storm. High 83

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 70

Thursday: Hazy sunshine, steamy. High 88

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms likely. High 85

Saturday: Showers, storms taper off, late clearing. High 83

Sunday: Partly cloudy, less humid. High 85

Monday: Mostly sunny & mild. High 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Early this morning, we’re still seeing showers on the radar driven by warm and humid weather. These will taper off through the morning, and leave us with patchy areas of fog and a low around 70.

This afternoon, we could see a few isolated showers pop up as highs climb to the low to mid 80s. As we head into the evening and overnight, we’ll see drier air move in and gradually clear out some clouds.

Tonight into Thursday will be a break between two systems. As the disturbance that brought in a muggy start to the week & daily chance for pop-ups moves east, we’ll keep an eye on another system to the west. Thursday will be dry with some hazy sunshine, but still muggy. Temperatures will start off around 70 degrees, then climb to the upper 80s.

On Friday into the weekend, showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast ahead of a cold front. This front will cross through the area Sunday. Then drier air moves in late Sunday and into the start of the workweek.

Have a great day!

-Liz