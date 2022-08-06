QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Showers & t-storms, low 71

Today: Scat’d PM storms, muggy, high 84

Tonight: Iso. t-storm clearing, low 71

Sunday: Pop-up p.m. t-storms, muggy, high 88

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, storms later, high 87

Tuesday: Showers, storms, high 80

Wednesday: Showers ending, late clearing. High 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

More rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast this weekend, alongside warm and muggy conditions.

Early this morning, we’ll see a few spotty showers, otherwise, just more warm and humid conditions with lows in the 70s.

This afternoon, a southerly breeze will aid in bringing in more warm and moist air into the area. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s, but feel closer to 90 degrees. As we heat up, we will also see a more widely scattered chance for showers and thunderstorms. The biggest concern with these storms will be pockets of heavy rainfall.

Because of the chance for heavy rain falling on already saturated areas, a flood watch will remain in effect for southeast Ohio until Sunday evening. This includes Morgan, Perry & Athens counties.

Tomorrow and Monday will look very similar to today. After a warm and muggy start to the day, the chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase in the afternoon.

By Tuesday, our attention will shift to a change heading our way. This change is a cold front which will trigger more showers and thunderstorms, and like the name implies cooler temps.

Cooler and drier air will be in place for the end of the next workweek.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz