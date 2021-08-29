More muggy conditions and afternoon storms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear & muggy, low 70-75

Today: Scat’d p.m. showers & storms, high 90

Tonight: Chance for showers continues, low 72

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain and storms likely, high 86

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scat’d tropical showers, high 78

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance for showers, high 77

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

More hot, muggy conditions are in the forecast for the end of the weekend along with the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

We’re starting off the day in the 70s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Thanks to a warm, mostly sunny start to the day, temperatures will quickly jump toward 90 degrees, but feel more like mid to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity. Just like the last couple of days, heat and humidity will help to fuel a few showers and thunderstorms. These will start to bubble up as early as 9 a.m., but become more widespread during the afternoon. These will not be severe, but could bring in pockets of heavy rainfall.

More widespread showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Monday ahead of a cold front. Warm, muggy conditions will continue before the front moves through, so highs will reach the mid 80s.

As the front continues to push south on Tuesday and into Tuesday night, it will interact with tropical moisture from Hurricane Ida. This will keep rain and the chance for a few thunderstorms in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days temperatures will be much cooler, and only top off in the upper 70s.

As high pressure starts to build into the Great Lakes by the end of the week, sunshine will return to the forecast. Highs will warm from near 80 degrees on Thursday up to the mid 80s again by Saturday.

Have a great day!

-Liz