More muggy conditions and afternoon pop-ups

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Warm & muggy, few pop-ups. Low 70-75

Today: Partly sunny, muggy, p.m. storms. High 83

Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated storm. High 85

Thursday: Steamy, mostly sunny, slight chance for afternoon showers & t-storms. High 87

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms. High 86

Saturday: Showers, storms. High 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Tuesday!

More warm, muggy conditions are in the forecast, and will keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Early this morning, the radar is looking dry, but heat and humidity are already in full force. We’re waking up around 70 degrees, and will climb back up to a high in the mid 80s. As temperatures climb this afternoon, we will also increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms popping up.

As we lose the heat from the day, showers and storms will taper off. Just like this morning, we could see a few isolated showers, otherwise just stay sticky as lows fall down near 70.

Tomorrow, we’ll see a lot more of the same. A southwesterly breeze pumping in more warm air and moisture will give us another muggy start followed by a few afternoon pop-ups.

We’ll see a brief break from the rain Wednesday night into Thursday. But, then another system moves through which will bring back that typical July pattern of muggy mornings followed by afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great day!

-Liz