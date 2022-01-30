QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, high 33

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 16

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 35

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain overnight, high 48

Wednesday: AM rain, PM wintry mix, high 43

Thursday: Rain/snow, high 36

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Sunday, everybody!

Today kicks off a warming trend across Central Ohio. Daytime high temperatures will top out in the 30s today, sticking just a couple of degrees below normal for this time of year, but still much warmer than we have been the last several days.

Monday will be similar to Sunday, with temperatures sticking in the 30s and partly cloudy skies, but by Tuesday, we get a big warm up, with temperatures soaring above normal for this time of year. We’ll top out in the middle to upper 40s across much of the region with mostly cloudy skies.

As we head into the overnight hours from Tuesday into Wednesday, that’s when we’re tracking our next chance for moisture. We’ll start to see rain in the forecast Wednesday morning, and throughout much of the day. Temperatures will remain in the 40s Wednesday, but begin to cool down as we head into Thursday.

By Thursday, temperatures drop back into the 30s, and the precipitation turns into more of a wintry mix. This far out, there is not a whole lot of confidence from the models in exactly how much precipitation we’ll receive, and exactly where it will fall. What we can say at this point is that we will get some rain and snow as we head into the middle of the work week. We’re keeping a close eye on the track as it gets a little closer.

Have a great day!

-McKenna