QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Early AM showers, fog lingers, high 54

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers late, high 50

Friday: Rain likely, high 53

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high 46

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

More gray weather is on the way this week alongside mild temperatures and the next chance for rain.

Clouds will linger for the rest of the day, but temperatures will stay about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year as they max out in the mid-50s.

Tonight, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky with a calm breeze. Temperatures will slowly fall to around 40 degrees, which is about 10 degrees warmer than the normal early morning low this time of year.

Thursday will feature more cloudy but mild conditions. Temperatures will slowly climb to around 50 degrees as more clouds build in. These clouds will be ahead of the chance for showers that will build in from the south during the evening drive. Rain showers will stay widely scattered Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures on Friday will stay well above normal, starting off with a low around 40 and climbing back into the lower 50s.

A cold front will move through Friday night, bringing in cooler, drier air for the weekend. Saturday morning, we’ll wake up to lows in the upper 30s, then climb back up to seasonal highs in the mid-40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Dry, seasonal and mostly cloudy conditions will stay in the forecast Sunday & Monday. Dry weather won’t last for long though. The next chance for showers will move in on Tuesday.

-Have a great day!

-Liz