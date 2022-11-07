QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, high 63

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 38

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 59

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 67

Thursday: Few clouds, high 71

Friday: Clouds, few showers, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

It’s a sunny start to the week, and mild conditions will continue through the workweek.

Clear sky and a light northerly breeze gave us a cooler start to the day, but sunshine is already rapidly warming temperatures this afternoon. We’ll top off in the mid 60s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year, alongside a northerly breeze.

We’ll stay under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky tonight. Thanks to less cloud cover and a light northerly breeze, lows will drop to the mid 30s, which is much colder than where we have been the last few morning, but right in line with normal for this time of year.

On election day, we’ll stay under the influence of high pressure, which means we’ll see a mostly sunny sky, light northerly breeze and temperatures slowly climbing to the upper 50s.

A warming trend will kick in Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will still be cool in the morning, but will be followed by sunshine and highs climbing near 70 degrees.

A cold front will build in from the west on Friday. This will aid in building in clouds and kicking in a southerly breeze. Highs will reach the upper 60s ahead of showers that will start in the afternoon and evening hours.

Behind the front, Temperatures will drastically drop this weekend. Highs both Saturday & Sunday will be below normal and only reach the 40s.

Have a great day!

-Liz