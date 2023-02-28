QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 38

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, record warm, high 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny early, clouds later, high 55

Friday: Rainy, breezy, high 55

Saturday: Partly sunny, cooler, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening,

It has been a mild day to close the month of February. We had temps in the lower 50s again today to start the morning, and this will lock us in with the 3rd warmest February on record. It was also the first time we did not have measurable snow in the month of February. Also, it was the first time we had 3 days in the 70s in January & February combined, and we did it all in a 2 week span in February.

Tonight we will enjoy partly cloudy skies, with lows dropping into the upper 30s. Winds will shift to the south and this will start to stall temps tonight and help them rise on Wednesday. Wednesday will likely be another record, as the previous is only 65° in 1997. It will also be the nicest, but coolest of our 4 record days in the last 3 weeks.

We will have plenty of sunshine, but less winds than the other record warm days with winds generally in the teens, and highs near 70°. Rain showers will move in Wednesday night, with the best chances south of I-70, lows will stay in the lower 40s.

Thursday expect clearing and cooler, but still 10 degrees above normal with highs in the middle 50s. Rain chances will increase Thursday night with a wet and breezy day on Friday with highs in the middle 50s. Rain showers will taper off Friday night, but clouds will linger into the weekend.

This weekend may end up being the first weekend since January 21/22 without a day that high a high temp of 50° or above. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle 40s with near upper 40s and more sunshine expected on Sunday. Monday temps will climb back into the lower 50s with clouds later. Rain showers will return Monday night and showers will be possible into Tuesday with highs again in the lower 50s.

-Dave