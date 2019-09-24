More Like Fall Weather, Temporarily

QUICK WEATHER



COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Brilliant sunshine, low humidity. High 78

Tonight: Mainly clear, cool. Low 55

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 81

Thursday: Chance of showers, thunder possible, partly cloudy. 78(62)

Friday: Mostly sunny, slight chance of p.m. shower. 84(57)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure continues to build into the region today. In this case that means a very dry atmosphere. During the day dewpoints will fall below 50 degrees so as far as humidity is concerned it will be a very comfortable day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s in Columbus and comparable around the region. Tonight will be clear and cool again with lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be very much like today only a little warmer with highs around 80. A secondary weaker cold front arrives tomorrow night and Thursday with scattered or isolated showers possible. What is described as “meager moisture” will be available only right along and ahead of the front.



Drier air returns by the end of the week and the weekend and so will unseasonably warm air. High temperatures will be in the 80s.



Have A Great Tuesday!

-Bob