Clouds thickened with the arrival of higher humidity, accompanied by scattered showers. Rain chances will increase with heating later in the day, along with the chance for isolated storms and brief heavy rain. Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s despite cloud cover.

Additional showers will hang around overnight, though become widely scattered.

A frontal boundary will sag south on Saturday, serving as a focus for occasional showers and a few storms through early afternoon, until the cold front pushes south of the region. There will be a period of dry weather later on Saturday and through most of Mother’s Day.

A disturbance will eventually push through the region from the west Sunday night, with showers and a few storms returning, with rain ending early on Monday. Skies will gradually clear through the day.

Seasonable temperatures and dry weather are expected next week, with the next chance for rain arriving on Friday.

Forecast

Friday: Mainly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. High 77

Tonight: Showers around, humid. Low 63

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, showers, storms ending mid-afternoon. High 77

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers at night. High 73 (57)

Monday: Showers early, clearing. High 73 (51)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 76 (49)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 72 (53)

Thursday: Sunny. High 75 (47)