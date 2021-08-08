More hot & muggy conditions ahead of increasing chance for thunderstorms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: partly cloudy, low around 65

Today: Warm & sticky, Isolated p.m. storms, high 90

Tonight: Mostly clear & muggy, low 70

Monday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, pop-ups p.m. High 90

Tuesday: Warm, muggy, few storms. High 89

Wednesday: Warm, sticky, scattered storms. High 90

Thursday: Showers, storms. High 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

More hot and muggy conditions are on the way the next couple of days alongside an increasing chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

Early this morning, it’s not just the warm weather we’re watching, but patchy areas of fog as well due to a light wind over saturated ground from yesterday’s rain & thunderstorms. Remember that if you’re driving though low visibility due to fog to slow down and use the low beam lights.

Through the day, we’ll see a few passing clouds, but stay dry. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday and top off in the upper 80s.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky with a light southerly breeze. Temperatures will stay about 5 degrees above normal and only fall down near 70 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will look very similar to what we experience on Sunday. After a warm, muggy start to the day, a mostly sunny sky will help temperatures climb up near 90 degrees. As heat and humidity increase, so will our chance for pop-ups in the afternoon.

A cold front will move through by the end of the week providing a more widespread chance for thunderstorms. Behind the front, we’ll clear out the clouds and see much more comfortable temperatures just in time for the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz