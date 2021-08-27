More hot, humid weather with scattered showers and storms through the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, muggy, showers and storms.  High 90
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, sticky, showers and storms. Low 72
Saturday: Mostly sunny, humid, scattered p.m. storms. High 91 (72)
Sunday: Partly cloudy,  on/off showers,  storms. High 89 (71)
Monday: Showers, scattered storms. High 86 (72)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

This will sound familiar.  Today will be hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. One difference this morning is the thickness of the fog.

Like yesterday, and the day before, the high temperatures should be right around 90.  The heat index should peak in the mid to upper 90s.

Also like yesterday the showers and thunderstorms, possibly with heavy downpours, might keep temperatures a little shy of their possible peaks.
Isolated strong or severe storms will also be possible.

The weekend will be humid with mainly diurnal showers and storms.  Monday a cold front will bring more rain and a few thunderstorms into the region.

Meanwhile what is left of tropical system Ida is now predicted to move out of the deep-south, into the Tennessee Valley and eventually arrive in the Ohio Valley as rain and showers Tuesday and Wednesday. In that scenario Central Ohio dries out on Thursday.

Happy Friday/Fri-YAY!
-Bob

