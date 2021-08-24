More hot, humid weather ahead of thunderstorms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, calm, low around 70

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & muggy, high 92

Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy, low 72

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, scat’d p.m. storms, high 93

Thursday: Partly sunny, chance of storms, high 90

Friday: Mixed clouds, few storms around, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Tuesday!

More hot and humid weather are on the way ahead of rain and storms.

With high pressure still in charge across the area, we’re going to see the return of sunshine and a light wind. We’re starting off the day around 70 degrees, which is 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year, and is setting us up to have a dew point temperature around 70 degrees, which means muggy weather all day long.

Highs today will keep climbing into the low 90s this afternoon, but when we factor in the humidity will feel more like the upper 90s. Even hotter temperatures are in store tomorrow. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week as temperatures climb to the low to mid 90s, but feel closer to 100 degrees.

Wednesday afternoon, we will also see a chance for showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. This front will move through Thursday into Friday, then lift again Friday night. This will result in a continued chance for showers and thunderstorms, mostly just in the afternoon.

A stronger cold front will move through on Monday. This will bring a more widely scattered chance for rain and storm, followed by more seasonal temperatures in the mid 80s.

Have a great day!

-Liz