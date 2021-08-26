More heavy rains, storms, & sticky heat for Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Pop-ups before midnight, mostly cloudy, low 71

Friday: Mixed clouds, chance of storms later, high 89

Saturday: Sct’d pm storms, high 89

Sunday: Partly sunny, on/off t-showers, high 89

Monday: More frontal rain & storms, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a very hot & muggy day with triple digit heat index values in spots. Scattered heavy rain showers and storms have popped up late this afternoon. With slow movements, heavy rainfall will be possible with any of these cells, and a few of them, mainly west of I-71 could have some small hail through sunset. These cell will weaken toward midnight tonight with mostly cloudy and muggy conditions late.

It will be possible again with little to no wind that we could see some patchy dense fog by daybreak on Friday as well. Lows will be in the lower 70s to start the day. I expect skies to cloud up during the day again on Friday with storms popping up later in the day again, with heavy rain and gusty winds possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s with heat index values in the middle to upper 90s.

Most of the rain and storms should weaken by Football Friday Nite, but I can’t rule out a few around early, and any lightning would possibly delay games. Into the weekend we will see a little less coverage, but in the heat of the day, I expect late day storms on Saturday, and a little increased coverage of storms late on Sunday with highs near 90 both days.

Monday a slow moving weak front will push into our area. We will see rain and storms ahead of the front with some heavy rain possible. This should keep temps in the middle 80s. The front initially appears to clear the area by Tuesday morning, but now it appears that the remnants of what is now Tropical Depression 9 (Ida) will push up clouds and moisture into at least the southern half of the state on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

This should keep temps in the lower 80s both afternoons. The storm is currently near Jamaica and has a lot of ground to cover by next week, so it bears watching for changes to position and strength as it approaches our area for next week.

We should see clearing by next Thursday as high pressure moves back into the area. This will bring some sunshine back into our area for Thursday of next week with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

-Dave