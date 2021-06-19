More heavy rain and storms to start the weekend

Live VIPIR Radar

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Showers and thunderstorms, otherwise warm & muggy, low 65-70

Today: Rain & storms, some heavy rain possible, high 83

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, low 67

Father’s Day: Partly cloudy, isolated t-storms, high 86

Monday: Rain & strong storms ahead of a front, high 86

Tuesday: Morning showers, then partly cloudy & cooler, high 71

Wednesday: Sunny sky, seasonally cool, 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

More showers and thunderstorms are on the way, some of which will continue to produce areas of heavy rain. Because of this, a flash flood watch remains in effect for most of the area, especially counties along and south of the I-70 corridor until noon.

This morning, we’re continuing to watch a strong band of showers and thunderstorms stretching from Iowa into Illinois, Indiana and into Ohio. While most of these storms have lost some of their strength, we will continue to watch for strong to severe thunderstorms that will be capable of producing heavy rain and gusty wind. While the threat for hail and isolated tornadoes are low, like yesterday they are still not nonexistent.

We will see a midday break in the rain as temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s, then wet and stormy weather takes over the forecast again. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be capable of producing some strong to severe storms, with wind and heavy rain leading to flooding continuing to be the main concerns.

Sunday, we will be keeping an eye on a cold front approaching from the west and tropical moisture in the deep south. The two will combine to give us a warm and humid Father’s Day. Along with the rise in heat and humidity, we will watch for a few thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.

As the cold front moves through on Monday, our chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase. Some of these storms will again be strong to severe.

Behind the cold front, cooler, drier air will move in ahead of high pressure. This will help to dry up showers and bring back sunshine Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday & Thursday. Tuesday & Wednesday will also be much cooler with highs only reaching the 70s.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz