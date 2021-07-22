More heat, rain & storms returning to Columbus area into the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 59

Friday: Partly sunny, few pop-ups north, high 83

Saturday: Partly cloudy, sticky, few pm pop-ups, high 88

Sunday: Scattered rain & storms, high 88

Monday: Few showers south, clearing skies, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday evening,

Clouds will increase overnight tonight with temps dropping into the upper 60s before midnight. Overnight lows will drop into the middle to upper 50s as clouds increase. We will watch as showers move in from the northwest on Friday morning, but will fall apart as they approach Columbus. We will see partly sunny skies, and temps in the lower 80s on Friday.

Into the weekend, we get a southerly push to our weather, which will push our temps into the upper 80s to near 90 for both days. I expect that we will have a fair amount of sunshine on Saturday with a few late day pop-up storms possible. We will stay quite warm on Sunday, but we will have much better chances of rain and storms on Sunday.

In fact, Sunday should have our best chances of rain and storms during the extended, and then the boundary will push south by Monday with a few showers possible in the southern part of our area. Otherwise temps will remain in the upper 80s.

We will see some more clearing for Tuesday with highs near 90. Temps will remain in the lower 90s on Wednesday with scattered showers and storms later in the day. We will keep a few pop-ups in the forecast again on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

-Dave