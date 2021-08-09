More heat, humidity & storms

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, humid, afternoon pop-ups. High 88

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low 72

Tuesday: Partly sunny, steamy, chance of showers & storms. High 90

Wednesday: Rain and thunderstorms, sticky. High 91 (73)

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High 91 (73)

Friday: Showers tapering off. High 87 (72)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Monday!

This week we’re going to see more heat, humidity, and thunderstorms.

We’re already off to a muggy start to the day with early morning lows in the 70s. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon as clouds start to increase. These clouds will be paired with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.

The next couple of days will look very similar to today. We’ll start off with early morning lows in the70s, then reach a high around 90. Heat, humidity & a series of disturbances will contribute to a daily chance for at least a few pop-ups.

This pattern will start to change by the end of the week and into the weekend thanks to a cold front. This front will lead to more widely scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday & Friday. Then cooler, drier air takes over just in time for the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz