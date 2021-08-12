More heat, humidity & storms to end the workweek

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING:

A heat advisory has been issued for Thursday from noon until 8 p.m. Hot temps and humidity will combine for heat index values (feels like temps) reaching 100-105°.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunshine early, very hot & humid, storms later, high near 90, heat index around 100

Tonight: Warm & sticky, low 73

Friday: Frontal storms, still hot & humid, high 87

Saturday: Clearing skies later, high 83

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 82

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Thursday!

Heat, humidity & the chance for storms continue to be the main threats in the forecast.

A heat advisory will remain in effect for the area until 8 p.m. as the heat index rises to 100-105 degrees. Due to high heat and humidity, it is advised that outdoor activities be limited. But, if you have to go outside, remember to drink plenty of water, wear light-colored loose-fitting clothing, and to never leave people or pets in a hot car.

Heat and humidity will also aid in the increased chance for a few thunderstorms this evening as another system moves in from the west. The main threats with any strong storms will be the potential for damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours.

Tonight, the chance for showers and thunderstorms will start to clear out. We’ll be left with a partly cloudy sky and more warm, muggy weather.

Tomorrow, we’ll start off ahead of a cold front with early morning lows down to the low to mid-70s. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, but with high humidity feel more like 95-100. Along with heat and humidity, we’ll be watching for widely scattered thunderstorms as a cold front approaches. As this front moves through Central Ohio Friday into Friday night, the chance for storms will continue.

Behind the front, we’ll see cooler and drier move in along with high pressure. This will set us up for a nice weekend with sunshine, early morning lows around 60 degrees, and highs in the low 80s.

Have a great day!

-Liz