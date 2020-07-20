More heat, humidity, showers & pop-up storms ahead this week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mixed clouds, few pop-ups late, low 71

Tuesday: Sct’d storms, high 90

Wednesday: Showers & storms possible, high 89

Thursday: Chance of storms, high 88

Friday: Partly cloudy, few pm pop-ups, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

For the 16th time already this month we have hit 90 degrees. The record is 22 days, which we have done twice, in July of 2012 and 1955. It is very possible we could reach/beat this record this month as a lot more heat, humidity, and even some storm chances return.

This evening will be rather quite early, with sct’d clouds and temps falling into the upper 70s by midnight and overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s. We will watch as a boundary to our south drifting north. This could bring a few isolated showers and a rumble or two.

Tuesday we will see a chance of showers and storms popping up, especially in the afternoon with highs back around 90. One or two of the storms could produce some gusty winds on Tuesday. The same boundary that has produced storms to our south will be around the rest of the work week.

This means a slightly increased chance of showers and storms on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. We will remain in the upper 80s on Thursday with a chance of rain and storms.

Friday we will see mild air, more sunshine, and only a few stray pop-ups. We should dry out for the start of the weekend on Saturday with highs around 90. Sunday temps will ramp up, so will humidity, and storm chances with highs in the lower 90s.

We will stay in the lower 90s on Monday with scattered storms.

-Dave