More heat, humidity and storm chances this weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Patchy fog, otherwise partly cloudy & warm, low around 70

Today: Partly sunny, chance pm storms, high 90

Tonight: Showers ending, becoming partly cloudy & muggy, low 72

Sunday: Scat’d p.m. showers & storms, high 90

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain and storms likely, high 86

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scat’d tropical showers, high 82

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance for showers, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

We’re going to hold on to the familiar pattern of heat, humidity and afternoon thunderstorms as we head through the weekend.

Early this morning, we’ll see some patchy fog alongside a warm, muggy start. This afternoon, high temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees, but feel more like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity. While it will be far from a washout of a day, it will be a good idea to have an indoor backup plan this afternoon as widely scattered showers and thunderstorms start to bubble up.

Overnight, these showers will start to clear and we’ll be left with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay warm and muggy, only falling to a low in the low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow, we’ll continue this pattern of a mostly sunny start to the day followed by showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, but feel more like the mid 90s thanks to high humidity and dew point temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

By the start of the week, a cold front will move through the area and start to change this pattern. Monday we will see a more widely scattered chance for rain and storms with the front, followed by a cooler shift in wind.

Tuesday and Wednesday as the front becomes stationary to the south, and interact with remnant moisture from Hurricane Ida. This will continue the chance for showers and thunderstorms, mostly with the heat of the afternoon. Temperatures both days will be more seasonal, and reach a high in the lower 80s.

Drier, more comfortable weather is on the way for the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will both start off with a morning low around 60 degrees, then top off in the lower 80s.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz