More heat & humidity ahead of thunderstorms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mainly clear & warm, low 70-75

Today: Sunny early, some clouds later, high 94

Tonight: Mostly clear & muggy, low 72

Wednesday: Hot & sticky, pm storms, high 92

Thursday: Rain & storms with frontal passage, high 86

Friday: Partly sunny, high 82

Saturday: Showers & storms return, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Heat and humidity continue to be the main focus of the forecast.

Even early this morning, you’re going to notice that it’s warm and sticky. Lows are only falling into the 70s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Thanks to a warm start to the day and a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will climb into the mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity thought it will feel about 5 degrees warmer, meaning heat index will approach 95-100 degrees.

Mostly clear and muggy conditions continue tonight as lows fall down to the 70s.

Tomorrow, more heat and humidity will dominate the forecast. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s, and this time heat and humidity will combine to help thunderstorms develop in the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue Wednesday night into Thursday as a front moves through. Behind the front, cooler, drier air moves in on Friday.

Dry weather won’t stick around for long though, showers and thunderstorms return this weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz