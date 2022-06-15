QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hot, humid, high 96 (feels like 105-110°)

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy, low 76

Thursday: Hot, humid, PM pop-ups, high 93 (feels like 100°)

Friday: Partly cloudy, not as hot, high 86

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler, high 77

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

Hot, humid conditions will continue today and tomorrow ahead of the next chance for thunderstorms.

With sunshine in full force this afternoon alongside a southwesterly breeze, there has been little in the way from stopping temperatures temperatures from climbing into the mid 90s. In Columbus, we are on track to tie the daily record high of 96 degrees set in 1897.

When you factor in the humidity, temperatures will feel closer to 105-110°. Because of this, heat warnings remain in effect through the evening.

Tonight, we’ll stay under a clear sky with a light southwesterly breeze. Temperatures will slowly fall to the mid 70s, which means little relief from the heat and humidity.

Thursday, after another hot and muggy start, clouds will start to build in later in the morning and into the afternoon ahead of a cold front. Clouds will do little to keep us cool though, and highs will continue to climb into the low to mid 90s, with a heat index closer to 100°. By the afternoon, a wave pushes through the area which will trigger some showers and thunderstorms, mostly east of I-71. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with wind as the primary threat.

Clouds will clear out on Friday as a cold front pushes through the area. Temperatures will still be a little on the warm side for this time of year though and climb to the mid 80s.

Just in time for the weekend, cooler, drier air will move in. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid to upper 70s, which is just a few degrees below average. Sunshine will also be in full force as another area of high pressure moves in.

Then after a comfortable weekend, highs will quickly climb to either end of 90° just in time for the start of the workweek.

Have a great day!

-Liz