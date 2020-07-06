More heat, higher humidity and pop-ups to start the week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, very hot, humid afternoon. High 95

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy morning. Low 72

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, few storms. High 93

Wednesday: Hot, sticky, scattered p.m. storms. High 94

Thursday: Partly sunny, steamy, stray storms later. High 93

Friday: Chance for showers and thunderstorms. High 93

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Monday!

With high pressure in charge, the heat continues for the area, and so does our air quality alert.

Today is also an Air Quality Alert Day which means that ozone levels in Central Ohio may rise in the Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups range. this “sensative groups” category includes anyone with respiratory or breathing issues including children, the elderly, anyone with asthma, allergies or COPD. The best action to take if you fall into this category is to should limit your time outdoors, especially doing strenuous activity.

While temperatures remain about 10 degrees above normal, they’re thankfully still off from record breaking territory, which for the next couple of days records sit between 100-105 degrees.

The heat from the day has been paired with a few pop up showers, mostly west of 23. While thunderstorms are not expected to be severe, they will have pockets of heavy rainfall and lightning.

As we start to lose some heat from the day, we’ll decrease the fuel to keep thunderstorms going. However, we won’t catch much of a break from the heat.

We’ll start off Tuesday in the 70s with a few passing clouds. This will set us up to have a higher dew point, which in turn means higher humidity and more of a heat index. When we combine the higher humidity with highs back up in the 90s, the chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms will increase through the afternoon. Again, these are not expected to be severe, but if you have outdoor plans, you can check in with the NBC4 mobile weather app to find out if those plans will be near lightning strikes.

This pattern of heat, humidity and afternoon pop-ups will be on repeat Wednesday and Thursday. Highs both days will reach the mid 90s with heat driven thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Friday will bring a more widespread chance for thunderstorms as a cold front moves into the area. Despite the name, we won’t catch much relief from the heat. highs on Friday will again reach the low to mid 90s, then become more season, in the mid to upper 80s for the weekend.

Have a great evening!

-Liz