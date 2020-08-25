More heat and storms on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny morning then p.m. storms, high 91

Tonight: Showers ending, becoming partly cloudy. Low 70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, slight chance for storms, high 92

Thursday: P.M. showers & storms, high 89

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, high 86

Saturday: Showers ending, cooler, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Summer continues to remind us that it’s not done yet! We’re going to be watching for hotter temperatures, more humidity and the continued chance for some afternoon storms.

Early this morning, we’re keeping an eye on some showers and storms moving in from the north. It is continuing to lose momentum as it heads toward Ohio, but a few showed can’t be ruled out. Areas that saw heavy rain yesterday could see patchy areas of fog, otherwise it’s just another steamy start to the day.

Today, temperatures will quickly jump from around 70 degrees back up to the low 90s. When you factor in humidity, the heat index will feel more like the mid 90s.

Along with heat and humidity, the chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase through the afternoon. The strongest storms look like they will stay north of I-70. The biggest threats from strong to severe storms will be wind, heavy rain and the chance for some hail.

As high pressure starts to take charge, we will see hotter and drier conditions. While an isolated afternoon pop-up can’t be completely ruled out, most of the area will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures quickly climbing to the low to mid 90s.

Rain and storms return for the end of the week. These will be fueled by an incoming cold from the and the remnants of a tropical storm Laura. It will be hard to pin point the timing and amount of rain until after Laura makes landfall, so stay tuned for updates the next few days.

Have a great day!

-Liz