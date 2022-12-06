QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Morning fog, light showers, high 52

Tonight: Rain showers, fog later, low 47

Wednesday: Showers early, mostly cloudy, high 56

Thursday: Showers late, high 50

Friday: Rain likely, high 52

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, seasonal, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

It’s a gray but mild day, and more clouds, showers and above normal temperatures are on the way.

A weak front will hang around the area today. This will lead to more clouds and light showers. Temperatures will slowly climb up to the lower 40s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

The area of low pressure attached to this system will move through tonight and increase the chance for rain. Temperatures will stay on the warm side and only fall down to the mid to upper 40s, which is warmer than normal afternoon highs this time of year.

Wednesday, it will be another wet and foggy start to the day. Fog will start to wrap up through the morning drive, but light showers will linger through the morning. Despite the clouds and showers though, highs will climb to the mid 50s, which is 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Dry but cloudy conditions will move in Wednesday afternoon through the first half of the day on Thursday. But, this break will be short lived. The next chance for rain will move in Thursday night into Friday.

Drier, more seasonal conditions will dominate the forecast. For the toy drive on Saturday, we’ll wake up to lows in the mid to upper 30s, followed by a high in the lower 40s.

Have a great day!

-Liz