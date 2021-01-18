More flurries & cool temps on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow showers and flurries. Low 27

Tomorrow: Flurries early, mostly cloudy. High 34

Wednesday: Partly sunny, colder. High 32

Thursday: Partly sunny, chilly sprinkle/flurries. High 40

Friday: Partly sunny, colder. High 35

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Monday!

After a cold and gray start to the week, more flurries and chilly temperatures are in store.

Despite snow light snow showers and flurries almost all day, there has been little to now snow accumulation. This will be a trend that persists through the evening with temperatures holding steady around 30 degrees.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky. The clouds will be paired with a few more chances for flurries, but little to no accumulation.

By tomorrow morning, we will see some flurries, and there is a chance for a few slick spots on the road as temperatures bottom out in the mid to upper 20s.

Morning flurries will be followed by some breaks in the clouds Tuesday evening. Temperatures through the day will stay chilly and only top off in the mid 30s.

Wednesday will be dry and partly sunny. Temperatures will be cold, stating off in the 20s then hitting a high around freezing.

By Thursday, a shift in wind will help to boost temperatures. Highs will reach around 40 degrees, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Next chance for showers moves in by the end of the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz