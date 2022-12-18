QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Snow showers, brisk. Low 24

Today: Clouds, flurries, some clearing late. High 32

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold 20

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 34

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun, milder. High: 38

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, brisk. High 34

Thursday: Rain and wind, colder late. High 40

Friday: Windy, periods of snow. High 32, falling to 15

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s another cold start to the day with a few light snow showers.

Early this morning, you’ll want to bundle up and look out for a few slick spots. Light snow and flurries have been around the area since yesterday morning, so we’re seeing anywhere from a light coating to an inch of snow across the area. Alongside the continued snow, temperatures have been colder than yesterday. We’re waking up to the mid 20s, and will climb to a high around freezing. But, thanks to a westerly breeze, temperatures will feel about 10 degrees colder all day long.

Snow showers will wrap up through the morning and clouds will start to break up this afternoon and evening. Less clouds overnight will aide in quickly dropping temperatures into the teens and lower 20s.

We’ll see a chilly but dry start to the workweek. Monday, we’ll climb to a high in the low to mid 30s, which is still about 5 degrees colder than normal. We’ll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds on Tuesday and temperatures climb from a low in the mid 20s to a high in the upper 30s.

A cold front will move through the area Tuesday. This front will come through dry, but help to drop temperatures to the mid 30s again on Wednesday.

A stronger system will build in from the west by the end of the week. Initially, we’ll be on the warm side, which will help to boost temperatures to the 40s on Thursday. This will be important because showers will start to move in, and since we will be above freezing, this means that we will see rain during the day. Colder air will rush in Thursday night and Friday, dropping temperatures and helping rain transition to snow.

This system is still several days away, so keep checking in for the latest on the timing and amount of rain and snow ahead of the holiday weekend.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

-Liz