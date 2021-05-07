More evening showers, cool weekend, and rain for the Moms Sunday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers, few rumbles early, some small hail, then clearing & cold, low 36

Saturday: Mixed clouds, high 58

Sunday: Rain likely, breezy at times, with a few rumbles, high 58

Monday: Partly sunny, cool, high 60

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

After a cool and wet start to the day, we got some needed sunshine, but now we are watching as showers and a few storms moving into the area this evening. We will have the possibility of a few storms popping up some small hail as well. Temps will fall into the low 50s quickly this evening.

Skies will start to clear overnight tonight with winds becoming lighter. Temps will fall into the lower to middle 30s for Saturday morning. During the day, expect a mix of sun and clouds and highs that will top into the upper 50s. Rain will return overnight Saturday night into Sunday with lows in the lower 40s.

We will see rain likely on Sunday with a few rumbles of thunder possible, and some gusty winds at times. Highs on Sunday will only top off in the upper 50s. Rain will be moderate to heavy at times on Sunday as well, and we could easily add an inch of more of rainfall after the day and evening are done. This will make for swollen streams and rivers that have consumed a lot of rain lately.

Monday things will start to dry out a bit as we will see a mix of clouds and highs near 60. Skies will clear out for Tuesday with highs back into the lower 60s. We will stay partly cloudy and cool on Wednesday with highs in the middle 60s.

Scattered showers will move back into our area on Thursday with highs in the lower 60s. We will see a swing upward in temps for Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

-Dave