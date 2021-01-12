More cool, gray weather ahead of a warming trend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, some clearing late. High 36

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy & chilly. Low 27

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & breezy. High 44

Thursday: Increasing clouds. High 44

Friday: AM Rain showers, wet snow showers mixed, breezy. High 39

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow showers. High 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

Today, we’ll have more cool, gray conditions ahead of some sunshine and a warming trend.

Through the afternoon, fog will continue to lift and provide more low level clouds. Temperatures will stay chilly and only climb to the mid 30s.

By this evening, we will see a few breaks in the clouds. It will be another cold night with lows falling to the 20s.

Wednesday, we’ll see some clearing and a boost in temperature thanks to a southwest wind. Highs on both Wednesday and Thursday will jump to the low to mid 40s, which is nearly 10 degrees above normal.

The boost in temperature and breezy in linked to the next system moving in. As a cold front moves through Thursday night into Friday, it will bring in the next chance for showers and a drop in temperatures.

Temperatures on Friday will only jump to around 40 degrees, then struggle to rebound to the mid 30s on Saturday alongside some afternoon showers.

Have a great day!

-Liz