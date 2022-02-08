QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, high 32

Tonight: Mostly clear, low around 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, warmer, high 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 34

Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain later, some light snow to end, high 43

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Tuesday!

Colder, drier air has been moving in behind yesterday’s cold front.

As an area of high pressure builds in to the south, we’ll see decreasing clouds and a southerly breeze. Despite this, it will be a chilly day with temperatures only reaching a high around freezing.

Overnight, that southerly breeze will help temperatures to stay steady in the low to mid 30s.

Clouds will build back in tomorrow. But, even with the clouds in place it will be a warmer day thanks to a steady southerly wind. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 40s, which is about 5 degrees above normal.

Late Wednesday into Thursday morning, a cold front will move through. This will not only bring back clouds, but a slight chance for showers. After clouds clear, colder air will take over.

The better chance for showers will move in Friday with a stronger cold front. Since Temperatures will be in the 40s, we are expecting rain that could briefly change over to flurries on Saturday morning.

Have a great day!

-Liz