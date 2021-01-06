More cool, cloudy weather on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, chilly breeze. High 37

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low 29

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 37

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 36 (28)

Saturday: Sunshine returns. High 35 (25)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 34 (23)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

More gray, and cool weather is on the way the next couple of days.

Today, we’ll stay in a typical January pattern of a cloudy sky and cool temperatures. Highs today will stay near normal for this time of year and only top off in the mid to upper 30s.

Overnight, more clouds will hang around. With the cloud cover, temperatures will slowly fall back down to the upper 20s, which is a little warmer than the 23 degree low that we’re used to this time of year.

We’ll wrap up the week with very little change. Thursday night, an area of low pressure will move out of the Mississippi Valley, into the Tennessee Valley. Right now with this track, it looks like any chance for showers will be well south of the area and in Kentucky. This will leave Central Ohio in this pattern of a cloudy sky and temperatures in the 30s.

Our next chance for some sunshine moves in just in time for the weekend. As clouds start to break up some Friday night, we’ll wake up a little more seasonal Saturday morning, in the mid 20s. Even with a partly cloudy sky through the afternoon, it’ll be a cool day with highs around normal for this time of year only topping off in the mid 30s.

We’ll stay in a very seasonal pattern for the end of the weekend and into next week. This will include a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures starting off in the mid 20s, then hitting a high in the mid 30s.

Have a great day!

-Liz