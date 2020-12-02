More cold temps on the way along with some sunshine sunshine

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy and cold, watch for slick spots on the road, low 25-30

Today: Slowly clearing & chilly, high 38

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold, low 22

Thursday: Partly sunny, high 42

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 43

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high 42

Sunday: More clouds & cool temps, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Snow showers have moved out of the area, but we’re left with cold temperatures and the chance for slick spots on the road.

As high pressure build in from the south, it will help to clear clouds and relax the wind. Sunshine this afternoon will be a little deceptive though since highs will only climb to the upper 30s, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Even with a lighter west to southwest wind, it will feel 5-10 degrees below the actual temperature all day long.

Mostly clear and cold conditions continue tonight. Without clouds to act like a blanket and keep in our limited daytime heating, lows will fall back into the 20s. With roads temperatures below freezing as well, slick spots on the road are possible tonight and tomorrow morning.

Clouds return for the end of the week as a system moves in to the south. Alongside the clouds we’ll see seasonally chilly temperatures with lows around freezing and highs only reaching the low to mid 40s. Friday, Saturday and Sunday also bring the slight chance for light showers.

Have a great day, and remember, “Ice & snow, take it slow!”

-Liz