More cold temps ahead of our next chance for snow

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny & chilly. High 35

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low 29

Wednesday: Light snow, wintry mix p.m. High 36

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 38

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 39

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy, breezy. High 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

More cold and cloudy conditions are on the way ahead of our next chance for snow.

Today, we’ll see some breaks in the cloud through the afternoon, but temperatures will only warm up to the mid 30s. Not only is this about 5 degrees below normal, but when you factor in a light easterly wind, we’ll fee more like the mid to upper 20s through the day.

Overnight and tomorrow, our focus will shift to an area of low pressure to the south. As it moves into Tennessee and Kentucky, it will kick up more clouds and eventually our next chance for showers.

With early morning lows in the 20s, showers will start off as snow through the morning and afternoon. There is a chance for this to transition to a rain and snow mix, especially along and south of I-70 through the day. This will limit snowfall totals to around 1 inch. This will also result in some slippery conditions on the road, so make sure to plan for extra travel time Wednesday into Thursday morning.

High pressure will build back in by the end of the week. This will help to break up some of the clouds on Friday and bring temperatures into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, which is right in line with normal.

Our next chance for showers will be on Saturday as a front approaches Central Ohio. Despite this, temperatures will be above normal for this time of year, reaching a high in the mid 40s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Have a great day!

-Liz