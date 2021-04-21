More cold, frosty conditions move in tonight

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Showers ending, breezy then gradual clearing. High 44

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 29

Thursday: Frosty start, then partly cloudy, breezy. High 50

Friday: Sunny. High 61 (34)

Saturday: Rain likely. High 59 (43)

Sunday: Clouds clearing, mostly sunny. High 60 (44)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Wednesday!

Many of us woke up to a fresh coating of snow, so it’s probably no surprise that colder temperatures will dominate the forecast today and tomorrow.

Through the afternoon, we’ll see a chance for a few leftover showers, then clearing takes over as high pressure builds in from the west. Highs today will only top off in the mid 40s, which is in line with normal lows for this time of year, and 10-15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight, clearing clouds will aid in a fast drop in temperature. Lows will fall to the upper 20s to around 30 degrees, which will open up to widespread frost. Freeze warnings go into effect at 1 a.m. and will continue until 10 a.m. Thursday. So, remember to cover or take in any plants that could be damaged by frost and bring pets indoors as well.

After a frosty start to the day, we’ll see more sunshine and a slight boost in temperature. Highs will still be about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year and only reach a high of 50 degrees.

Frost will be possible again across the area on Friday morning, followed by afternoon sun. Highs will be a little more seasonal and reach the lower 60s.

Rainfall returns to the forecast on Saturday alongside cool temperatures around 60 degrees.

Then warmer weather and sunshine takes over for the workweek.

Have a great day!

-Liz