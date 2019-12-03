More cold and gray weather

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool, high 38

Tonight: Cloudy and chilly, low 31

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 42

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, high 47

Friday: Partly sunny and cooler, high 42

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

It’s anothother cold and cloudy start to the morning. Teperatures across the area are near freezing which is normal for this time of year.

As the cloud cover sticks around through the day, we’ll see a slows warm up. Temperatures today will only reach the upper 30s, which is right around where they were yesterday, and about 5 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

This evening, we could see a few flurries, but do not expect accumulating snow. Temperatires will be chilly tonight and fall down to near 30 under a cloudy sky.

Tomorrow, the clouds will break up a little, but we’ll still be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will see a slight climb and we’ll at least break into the lower 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll stay dry and mostly cloudy. We’ll see a slight warming trend with highs rebounding back to the lower 40s.

By Thursday and Friday, we’ll see more seasonal temperatures with lows near freezing and a high in the mid 40s.

Have a great day!

-Liz