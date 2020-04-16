More cold and even the chance for some snow to end the week

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 A.M.

Clearing sky this morning will help temps in the middle 20s for Thursday morning. Again, like the last 2 nights, take precautions to protect plants, pets and pipes.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Cold start, mostly sunny, high 49

Tonight: Rain showers later, changing to snow showers north, low 35

Friday: Rain showers, few wet morning snow showers mixed, high 48

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 54

Sunday: Chance of showers, high 60

Monday: Decreasing clouds, high 58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Thursday!

We’re waking up to more cold weather ahead of the next chance for showers and a much more mild weekend.

As clouds cleared out last night and early this morning, we got rid of any sort of blanket to keep in yesterday’s daytime heating. So, we’re waking up to temperatures a lot like yesterday falling down to the 20s. Because of this, freeze warnings are back in effect across the area until 9 a.m.

With temperatures this cold, hopefully you are continuing to protect the 3 P’s: plants, pets and pipes. Plants sensitive to frost will need to be taken inside or covered, but remember that frost free dates in Ohio aren’t until May, so hold off on planting! The winter-like chill will also be dangerous for outdoor plants, so make sure that you are bringing them in, or at least providing extra bedding and fresh water (water will freeze). Pipes should be wrapped, drained and disconnected. This includes making sure that the hose is not connected to prevent a frozen pipe.

Through the day, we’ll be under the influence of high pressure. This will keep around a mostly sunny sky, and help our cold temperatures climb to the upper 40s.

Clouds will increase this evening and be paired with rain showers after midnight. With temperatures falling back down to the 30s by early Friday morning, we could see a brief rain and snow mix, but expect little in the way of accumulation.

Friday, we’ll see any mixed precip change over to just rain. Temperatures will stay on the cool side and just reach a high in the upper 40s, which is about 15 degrees below normal.

Showers wrap up Friday night as a cold front sweeps across the area. This will make room for another round of high pressure.

With high pressure taking charge on Saturday, we’ll see a pretty nice start to the weekend with a mostly sunny sky and highs bouncing back to the 50s. While this is still about 10 degrees below normal, it’ll at least be warmer than what we experienced this week!

Sunday will start off with increasing clouds and warmer temperatures ahead of another cold front. Highs will be much closer to normal for this time of year and climb up to around 60 degrees.

Another chance for rain moves in Sunday afternoon and evening before sunshine returns for the beginning of the next workweek.

Have a great day!

-Liz