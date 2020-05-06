More cold and chance for frost

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, showers, high 55

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold, low 38

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 58

Friday: Chance for showers, high 54

Saturday: Frosty start, high 53

Mother’s Day: Partly cloudy, high 58

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Happy Wednesday!

We’re starting off with a few showers, and even with breaks in the rain over the next week, temperatures will stay well below normal.

Rain showers will linger through the morning, and temperatures will stay well below normal. Highs today will struggle to climb from around 40 degrees back up to the mid 40s, which is about 15 degrees below normal and only 5 degrees warmer than normal morning lows for this time of year, due to the combination of clouds, rain cooled air and a northerly breeze.

Tonight, clouds will start to break up and winds will become calm as high pressure approaches. Lows will fall to the upper 30 which could result in some frost east of 23.

We’ll catch a break from the rain on Thursday and see a slight boost in temperature as well. Thursday looks like it will be very similar to how we started off the week. After a chilly start to the day, highs will rebound to the mid 60s, which is still about 5 degrees below normal.

This dry weather will be short lived. Another front will stall north of I-70 late Thursday into Friday. This will keep temperatures on the cold side, only reaching highs again in the low to mid 50s.

High pressure will take charge again as we head into Mother’s Day weekend. But, as clouds clear out Friday night into Saturday morning, lows will fall down near freezing. This could put us in range of the record lowest temperature for Saturday at 30 degrees which was set in 1983. Then thanks to a mostly sunny sky highs will bounce back to the 50s.

Even with more clouds, Mother’s Day is looking dry. We’ll start off the day in the mid 30s, which could mean some frost. Then, highs will be a little warmer and climb to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. So, hold off on planting!

Have a great day!

-Liz