More cloudy, cool weather to end March

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tuesday: cool & cloudy, high 48

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 38

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers in far south, high 51

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 59

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Today we’re going to see more clouds and cool temperatures ahead of a dry, sunny and warmer end to the week!

Today, we’re going to keep an eye on a big rain maker to the south. We’ll continue to see clouds from this and can’t rule out an isolated sprinkle this evening and overnight.



Because of the think clouds today, it’s going to be a very slow climb to the upper 40s this afternoon, which is about 10 degrees below normal.

Tomorrow will start our very similar to today. We’ll walk up to thick clouds and a low in the upper 30s, which is chilly but right in line with normal for this time of year.



Mostly cloudy conditions stick around Wednesday, which will create a day similar to today topping off near 50°.



As high pressure moves in Thursday, clouds will start to clear out and we’ll see warmer afternoon temperatures.



Thursday, Friday and Saturday are all looking like great days to get outside with sunshine and a high in the 60s.



Have a great day!



-Liz