QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Chance for a few showers, otherwise cloudy, low 41

Today: Mainly cloudy, high 48

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 32

Monday: Partly sunny, seasonal, high 42

Tuesday: Clouds increase, showers at night, high 45

Wednesday: Rain showers, high 46

Thursday: Rain showers, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Sunday!

It’s a cloudy but dry end to the weekend.

Early this morning, an area of low pressure moved through giving us rain showers. As that system pushes northeast this morning, it will take the chance for showers with it, but leave around plenty of clouds and a chilly northwest breeze. Early morning temperatures are in the low to mid 40s, which is much closer to normal afternoon highs this time of year. Temperatures will fall to around 40 degrees this morning, then slowly rebound back to the mid 40s by the afternoon. But, when you factor in the breeze, it will feel about 5 degrees cooler.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds will help to slow down the cooling trend, as we head down toward a low around freezing.

After a cooler start to the day, we’ll stay under a partly sunny sky as highs climb to the lower 40s, which is right around normal for this time of the year.

It will be a cooler by more seasonal start on Tuesday with lows in the upper 20s thanks to a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday afternoon will be our best chance to see some sunshine before clouds build back in Tuesday evening.

These clouds will be ahead of a system that will bring showers starting Tuesday night into Wednesday. With lows falling to the low to mid 30s, showers will start off as a rain & snow mix before changing over to a chilly rain by the tail end of Wednesday’s morning drive.

The chance for showers is back in the forecast Thursday and Friday ahead of a much colder weekend.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

-Liz