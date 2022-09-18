QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, warm, high 83

Tonight: Increasing clouds, showers late, low 66

Monday: Sct’d t-showers, high 81

Tuesday: Clearing, nice, high 84

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, p.m. showers & t-storms, high 88

Thursday: Partly sunny, much cooler, high 70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Sunday!

After a warm and sunny weekend, rain and t-storms move back in for the start of the workweek.

Today, thanks to high pressure to our southeast, we’ll saw plenty of sunshine and a light southwesterly breeze. The combination of the town will help to boost highs back into the mid 80s.

Warm and moist air will continue to filter in from the southwest tonight. This will lead to increasing clouds and the chance for showers returning early Monday morning.

The chance for rain and storms will cotinine through the morning drive ahead of a cold front. As the front moves through the state, it will trigger more rain and t-storms through the day. High temperatures will still be about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year and max out around 80 degrees.

Sunshine will make a return for Tuesday and the first half of the day Wednesday. This will aid in a warming trend that will bring highs to the mid 80s on Tuesday and upper 80s on Wednesday. The heat will be ahead of another system that will trigger showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night.

Canadian high pressure will move in by the end of the week and start of the weekend. This will bring in dry and much cooler air.

Have a great night!

-Liz