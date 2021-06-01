More clouds today ahead of showers

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Cloudy and mild, mid 50s

Today: Cloudy and mild, high 76

Tonight: Cloudy, chance for showers late, low around 60

Wednesday: Chance showers & storms, high 75

Thursday: Rain & rumbles, high 77

Friday: Partly sunny, rain showers and afternoon thunderstorms, high 79

Saturday: Mostly sunny & warmer, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Tuesday!

As high pressure keeps sliding down to the south, more clouds will move in today ahead of our next chance for showers.

A warm front will lift from the south on Wednesday and Thursday. This will help rain showers build in from south to north while warm, moist air moves in. Temperatures will remain near seasonal norms for this time of year, climbing to highs in the mid 70s. Heat from the day will help to stir up not only showers but a few thunderstorms as well.

As the system continues to slide north, we’ll see the chance for a few showers continue Friday. This won’t slow down temperatures though, we’ll still be near normal and top off around 80 degrees.

High pressure will build back in for the weekend. This will help to get rid of the chance for showers, add back in some sunshine and keep a warming trend going. Highs will reach the mid 80s.

Have a great day!

-Liz