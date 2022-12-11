QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy skies, low 35

Monday: Partly sunny, high 42

Tuesday: More sunshine, clouds later, high 45

Wednesday: Showers, breezy, high 46

Thursday: Breezy, rain, falling temps, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday Evening,

After another gray and cool day today, clouds will be rather thick overnight tonight with lows dropping into the middle 30s, still about a half dozen above normal with little to no wind overnight. Expect mostly cloudy skies to start Monday with a bit of clearing possible through the day with highs near normal in the lower 40s.

We will see some more clearing into Tuesday and this will lead to temps near normal in the upper 20s early, and climbing slightly above normal in the afternoon in the middle 40s. Clouds will increase late on Tuesday with showers approaching Tuesday night and ramping up Wednesday.

Showers on Wednesday will be mixed with a breezy day with winds into the teens and temps pushing into the middle to upper 40s Wednesday afternoon as the low lifts towards our area. The temp forecast will be a bit interesting in our area, as there could be a good 10+ degree spread Wednesday and into Thursday with the boundary for warmer air ahead of the low sits.

Expect showers again on Thursday with a morning high in the upper 40s and then dropping later in the day as cooler air fills in behind the front. I expect to see the much colder air filtering in Thursday night and into Friday, with a second round of light moisture moving in with a trailing disturbance. This will lead to periods of light wet snow showers mixing with midday rain showers in the peak heating of the day.

Likely we will end with more wet snow showers on Friday late, before skies turn back to cloudy for the start of the weekend. Highs on Friday will only reach to the upper 30s, and for the weekend will struggle to the mid 30s on Saturday and lower 30s on Sunday. I think for Saturday further north we may have some light snow showers on Saturday coming off the lakes.

But for Sunday, skies will turn more partly sunny, and it will be a very brisk day with temps barely above freezing.

-Dave