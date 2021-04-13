More clouds, showers, and cooler temps on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy early, more clouds later, low 45

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mixed clouds, high 64

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, isolated afternoon showers, mainly north, high 54

Friday: Clearing skies, high 60

Saturday: Clouds increase, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening,

Another nice April day with temps running above normal again today in the mid to upper 60s. The evening will start off pleasant, and will cloud up overnight tonight with lows in the middle 40s. Expect mixed clouds to partly sunny skies during the day on Wednesday with two areas of disturbed weather one south and one north.

We could have the southern system close enough to bring an isolated shower to our far south, as in Pike and Athens counties. Otherwise these system will mainly stir clouds up in our area. Highs on Wednesday will not be far off where they should be in the lower 60s.

Thursday the cooler air will work in as winds shift around to the northwest and the highs will only top in the lower to middle 50s. By the afternoon hours we could see some isolated showers mainly along and north of I-70. This system will pass and we will see clearing skies on Friday with highs near 60.

Saturday clouds will start to increase again with highs in the lower 60s. Another system will move in on Sunday with a chance of showers mainly later in the day with highs in the lower 60s. We will dry back out early next week, but the pattern will not shift much as temps will be in the lower 60s on Monday and lower to mid 60s on Tuesday.

-Dave