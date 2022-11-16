QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, late showers, wet snow showers, high 38

Tonight: Light showers, cold, low 29

Thursday: Cloudy, cold breeze, high 37

Friday: Cloudy, cold, breezy, high 30

Saturday: Clearing skies, chilly, high 32

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold, high 32

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

It’s another cold and cloudy day ahead of more light showers and even colder temperatures.

Today, we’ll continue to see more clouds, light showers/flurries and cold temperatures. The chance for a light wintry mix will increase this evening as a weak disturbance moves through. During the evening driver, we’ll see a light mixture of rain and snow showers with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. After sunset, temperatures will fall to the lower 30s and we’ll transition to light snow.

Showers will continue to thin out this evening and overnight, but with lows in the 30s, the chance for flurries will linger into Thursday morning. We’ll see very little in the way of accumulating snow. The best chance for snow to stick will be areas north of I-70, but even then snow accumulations will be limited to less than 1/2 an inch primarily on grassy or cold, elevated surfaces.

Showers will clear Thursday, but we’ll be left with a mostly cloudy sky and noticeable breeze. The wind will pick up out of the southwest with gusts at times reaching 20-25 mph. Despite the warmer shift in wind, temperatures will stay chilly and only reach a high in the mid to upper 30s.

Another cold front will move through early Friday morning. This will bring back a few snow flurries and a noticeable chill to the air. Temperatures on Friday will struggle to climb to the freezing mark, which is about 20 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

High pressure will move in this weekend and help to clear the clouds. The clearer sky will aid in dropping termpatures to the teens and low 20s, and despite sunshine, highs will only reach the lower 30s.

Continued sunshine will eventually lead in a warming trend. Temperatures will still be below normal for the start of next week, but will at least climb into the 40s again by Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Liz