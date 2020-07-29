More clouds, showers, a few rumbles, and cooler temps coming

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase slowly, low 70

Thursday: Partly sunny, chance of a few pop-ups late, high 86

Friday: Mostly cloudy, few showers possible, high 84

Saturday: Partly sunny, rain showers late, high 84

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, on/off storms, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

It has been another beautiful day again with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Tonight we will see a few more clouds starting to make their way into our area. Temps will again fall into the middle 70s by midnight tonight with partly cloudy skies.

Overnight we will see clouds increase across our with temps falling into the upper 60s to near 70. We will see more clouds during the morning hours and the clouds will thicken up during the afternoon with some pop-up showers and a few pop-up storms possible as a weak frontal boundary moves south. Highs will top in the middle 80s.

Friday that boundary will still be nearby and we will have some pop-up showers possible again with a few showers mainly south of I-70 during the day on Friday. Eventually that front will wash out to our south and we will see quiet weather Friday night. Highs on Friday will top in the middle 80s.

Saturday will see more clouds with temps hovering in the middle 80s. Saturday night rain showers will move back in with a chance of storms possible too. Sunday a low will push up from the southwest with more rain moving in. This will keep clouds in our area, and temps in the lower 80s.

Monday that low will slowly move east with a chance of showers again with highs in the lower 80s. We will see a stray shower on Tuesday as the system pulls away with highs in the lower 80s. We will remain cooler than normal with a good deal of clouds on Wednesday highs will be in the lower 80s.

-Dave