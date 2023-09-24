Skies turned partly sunny on the western edge of the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia, centered over eastern Virginia and drifting northeast. Moisture circulating around the western side of the weakening system will keep temperatures from rising above the low 70s. Morning readings will be milder due to the blanket of clouds, in the low 60s.

There could be a stray shower on Monday, but otherwise anticipate another day of cloudiness and cool afternoon temperatures in the low 70s. Some clearing will occur Monday night.

An upper-level low drifting east from the Plains will introduce some moisture to the Ohio Valley toward midweek, as winds shift to a southerly direction, directing moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico.

The next chance for scattered showers will occur midweek between Tuesday and Thursday, with daytime highs confined to the low 70s and morning readings near 60 degrees. Gradual clearing and pleasant conditions return by next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: More clouds than sun. High 76

Tonight: Clouds linger, not as cool. Low 62

Monday: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. High 74

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 76 (59)

Wednesday: Showers possible. High 73 (60)

Thursday: Early showers, clouds. High 71 (59)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 74 (57)

Saturday: Sunny. High 77 (55)