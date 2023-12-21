High pressure will slide farther east of Ohio, with a mild southerly flow pushing afternoon temperatures into the mid-40s, along with some high-level moisture, resulting in cloud cover.

After another chilly night, mild conditions will prevail heading into the big holiday travel weekend. Clouds will linger for a time on Friday, but roads will remain dry.

A relatively weak system in the Central states will bring a few showers Saturday, as a weak boundary stalls to the west of the region, keeping Ohio on the mild side (upper 40s). Clouds will linger on Sunday, with spotty drizzle early. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-50s.

A potent storm will organize in the Colorado Front Range later in the weekend and track slowly northeastward, drawing moisture into the middle of the country, with rain spreading east on Christmas Day and lingering on and off through midweek. Temperatures will continue to be very mild, in the 50s.

A surge of seasonably cold air will arrive by New Year’s weekend with a chance for a rain/snow mix, before colder conditions return.

Forecast

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, mild. High 46

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low 32

Friday: Mostly cloudy, sprinkle north. High 49

Saturday: Light showers. High 48 (38)

Sunday: Cloudy, sprinkle a.m. High 54 (42)

Christmas: Cloudy, showers at night. High 56 (43)

Tuesday: Rain. High 54 (47)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 51 (43)