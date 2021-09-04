More clouds, few showers to start holiday weekend, with mild temperatures

A weak upper-level disturbance will bring morning clouds and a few light showers across northern portions of central Ohio.

As high pressure slides farther off to the east of Ohio, a light southeasterly flow will bring cloudy periods, with some afternoon sun, and pleasant temperatures reaching the upper 70s.

There will be a slight uptick in the humidity tonight ahead of a cold front that will approach from the northwest, bringing a few periods of rain overnight into Sunday morning. Skies will gradually clear later Sunday, with temperatures in the 70s.

The week ahead will be partly to mostly sunny and very pleasant. High temperatures will range from 75-80 through the week. A cold front could trigger a shower Tuesday night and early Wednesday. The remainder of the week will turn a little cooler with sunshine.

