More clouds and cool temps ahead of sunshine

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers in far south, high 51

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 36

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 59

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 63

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 64

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

It’s another chilly and cloudy start to the day, but sunshine and warmer weather returns by the end of the week and into the weekend. Like yesterday, clouds will lead to slow warming, and highs will only top off around 50 degrees.

Tonight into Thursday, high pressure starts to build into the area. This will help to clear out the clouds, calm the wind and will give us a warmer end to the week. Highs on Saturday will top off around 60 degrees, which is right around normal for this time of year.

After a mostly clear and chilly start to the day on Friday, with a low around normal and in the upper 30s, sunshine will help to boost temperatures into the lower 60s.

On Saturday, we’ll see a few more clouds, and that will lead to a warmer start to the day. Early morning lows will just fall to the 40s before we continue our warming trend in the afternoon and top off in the mid 60s.

Sunday, we’ll stay under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will be just a degree or two warmer than Saturday, again reaching the mid 60s.

As a cold front moves into the area, we’ll see a few light showers move through and could carry into early Monday morning, otherwise stay under a mostly cloudy sky.

The clouds will lead to a mild, if not warm start to the upcoming week. Temperatures on Monday will start off in the mid 40s, almost 10 degrees above normal, before topping off in the mid 60s.



Have a great day!



-Liz